In Switzerland, a colonel from the Ministry of Defense is suspected of passing information to Russia – SRF

The leak allegedly occurred while the military officer was working in the OSCE delegation in Vienna

Illustrative photo: osce.org

A colonel in the Swiss Ministry of Defence is suspected of illegally passing information to the Russian OSCE delegation in the summer of 2024. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Swiss public broadcaster SRF, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

It is noted that the incident, which is likely being investigated, occurred in the summer of 2024, when the colonel held the position of member of the Swiss OSCE delegation and was in Vienna.

The colonel allegedly passed the information to the Russian delegation several hours before it became publicly available to all delegations.

Because of this incident, he was recalled from his post and returned to Switzerland.

In response to an SRF inquiry, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that it "is aware of the allegations, which is why this employee was recalled to Switzerland at the end of 2024".

As the media has found out, the investigation into the case is being conducted by the military prosecutor's office and the intelligence service of Switzerland. It is currently unknown whether the mentioned 2024 incident is the only one in the case.