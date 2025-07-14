Independent: US deported more than 8,000 children under 11 in April – a 35-year record

Since Donald Trump's inauguration in January, judges have ordered the deportation of more than 53,000 minors

A record number of deportation orders for immigrant children have been issued during the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Independent, citing court data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

In contrast to the "hardened, hardened criminals" whom Trump said his tough measures against illegal immigrants were supposed to focus on, a record number of deportation orders were issued to children.

According to TRAC, more children under the age of 11- 8,317 – were ordered deported in April than in any other month in the more than 35 years of data collection.

Since Trump's inauguration in January, judges have ordered the deportation of more than 53,000 undocumented immigrants.

Most of these children are primary school age. About 15,000 of them are under the age of four, and 20,000 are between the ages of four and 11.

Teenagers are also facing an increase in deportations: 17,000 people were deported by court order, although this is less than the record number in 2020, during Trump's first term.

The article states that some of the deported children are unaccompanied minors who do not have a legal guardian in the United States. The exact number of such children is unknown, as immigration authorities stopped recording this data many years ago.

Even before taking office, Trump promised to conduct "the largest deportation operation in US history".

On January 24, White House spokesperson Leavitt released the first footage of deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States.