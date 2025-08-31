India and China resume direct flights as relations improve

Direct flights between India and China were suspended at the height of the coronavirus pandemic

India and China are to resume direct flights after more than five years of suspension as the two countries seek to rebuild political ties amid rising trade uncertainty. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg.

The plan was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin. He did not provide details on when flights would resume.

This is Modi's first visit to China in seven years. Diplomatic ties between the longtime rivals are on the rise at a time when U.S. tariffs have heightened economic uncertainty in the world's two most populous countries.

Earlier in August, China and India agreed to promote bilateral trade and investment after talks between the foreign ministers in New Delhi.

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, has already expressed its readiness to start flights between the two countries after the resumption of flights. Another major local carrier, Air India, is also expected to resume flights on these routes.

Direct flights between India and China were suspended at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The service never resumed after diplomatic relations between the two countries reached their lowest point in 2020 due to border clashes. Travelers from the two neighboring countries are now using hubs such as Hong Kong or Singapore.

Prior to the suspension, Air India and IndiGo, as well as Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Southern and China Eastern, operated flights between major cities in the two countries.

On August 27, the US raised duties on imports from India to 50%, to force it to cut energy ties with Moscow. They will affect more than 55% of Indian exports to the US, the country's main market.

On August 28, it was reported that Indian refineries are going to increase purchases of Russian oil by 10-20% in September compared to August.