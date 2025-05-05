Iran vows to strike US and Israeli bases if Ben-Gurion is avenged

The statement came after Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,200 km.

Ben Gurion Airport after the Houthi strike (Photo: ABIR SULTAN/EPA)

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said Tehran would strike if the United States or Israel decided to respond to the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv airport. He named American and Israeli military bases as possible targets. Reuters reports .

Echoing Iran's official position, Nasirzadeh said the Houthis were acting out of their own motives.

"If this war is started by the US or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will attack their interests, bases and forces – wherever they are and whenever it is deemed necessary," the agency quoted the minister as saying to Iranian state television.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile that landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, May 4. The group said it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to take revenge on Iran for this.

"The Houthi attacks are being carried out from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack on our main airport, at a time and place of our choosing," Netanyahu said.

As the agency notes, Nasirzadeh's statements were made after Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile called the Qassem Basir, which has a range of 1,200 km.