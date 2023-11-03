US House approves separate $14.3bn Israel aid, excluding Ukraine

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill on USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel despite the White House’s demands that Ukraine assistance be included, CNN reported.

The bill provides for allocating additional funds for Israel by cutting them from the Internal Revenue Service budget, a move opposed by most Democrats and the Biden administration.

They have insisted that any additional funding passed by Congress should include aid to Ukraine, which has been facing Russian full-scale invasion since last February.

The White House earlier hinted that Mr Biden would veto any such package, and the Democrats-controlled Senate pledged to vote the bill down.

Earlier, the White House sent a USD 106 billion bill to Congress for combined military aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as border security and Taiwan.

