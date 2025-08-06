Krzysztof Karłowski took the oath of office as President of Poland and mentioned the war in Ukraine

In his inaugural address, he stated that the country's independence was in danger amid the Russian-Ukrainian war

Navrotsky with the First Lady (Photo: Paweł Supernak/PAP)

Karol Nawrocki took the presidential oath before the National Assembly and assumed the office of President of the Republic of Poland. In inaugural address He mentioned the war in Ukraine and promised to defend the independence of his country.

The session of the National Assembly, before which the newly elected president took the oath, began at 10:00 local time (11:00 Kyiv time).

"Taking office as President of the Republic of Poland by the will of the nation, I solemnly swear that I will remain faithful to the provisions of the Constitution, will steadfastly protect the dignity of the nation, the independence and security of the state, and that the well-being of the fatherland and the prosperity of its citizens will always be my highest imperative," Navrotsky read the words of the oath.

After that, he addressed the parliament with a speech in which he called Russian aggression in Ukraine a threat to Poland's national security.

"Józef Piłsudski said that independence is not given to us once and for all. Today we feel this more than ever. Because there is a war on our eastern border," he said.

After that, Nawrocki quoted the 20th-century Polish politician Wincenty Witosz, who said that "Poland must exist forever."

After the speech, Navrotsky, along with the First Lady, participated in a mass for the homeland and the president at the St. John the Baptist Cathedral.

The ceremonial entrance of Navrots'kyi and his wife into the Presidential Palace will begin at 15:15 (16:15 Kyiv time).