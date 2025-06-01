Poland votes in second round of presidential election, polls in US already closed

Illustrative photo: polsatnews.pl

In Poland, voting began at 7:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. Kyiv time) in the second round of the presidential election, where the two winners of the first round, which took place on May 18, met. In the US, polling stations have already closed, and a record turnout has been recorded. This is reported by RMF24.

The mayor of Warsaw from the Civic Platform, Rafal Trzaskowski, who received 31.36% of the vote, and the director of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by Law and Justice, with 29.54%, advanced to the second round.

Almost 29 million Poles have the right to vote in the second round of the election.

Abroad, according to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 200,000 additional people registered to vote between the first and second rounds of the election. This brought the record number of Poles who voted abroad to more than 700,000.

Some foreign polling stations, in particular in Argentina, Brazil and the United States, opened on the evening of May 31. In the United States, polling stations had already closed at 06:00 Polish time (07:00 Kyiv time).

It is noted that the number of voters at American polling stations has increased by more than a third. The results of the vote in the US will be known after the end of general voting.

This year's presidential elections in Poland are considered crucial, as the candidates have different views on the country's domestic and foreign policy, and the course of Poland in the near future depends on who comes to power.