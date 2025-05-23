Bodnar commented on the Polish presidential candidate's promise to prevent Ukraine's membership in NATO

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: diplomat's Facebook account)

Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Bodnar considers the promise of Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki to prevent Kyiv's membership in NATO unacceptable. The Ukrainian diplomat expressed this opinion on RMF FM.

Bodnar, commenting on the presidential elections in Poland, stated that this is exclusively a matter for Poles. According to him, Ukrainians will respect any result.

"We will cooperate with any candidate who wins the elections for the good of bilateral relations," said the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland.

He was also asked about the declaration signed the day before by Nawrocki, in which he pledged that as President of Poland he would not accept the act of ratification of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"It seems to me that the Polish state goal is the integration of Ukraine into NATO, as this increases Poland's security, because the eastern border will be more protected. A decision to prohibit or restrict any rights of Ukraine is unacceptable, as this is a fundamental issue of Ukraine's existence," the diplomat emphasized.

He added that today Ukraine is also fighting with weapons from Europe, in particular from Poland, and he does not understand the demands that undermine Ukraine's right to integrate into the Alliance.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, Ukraine's accession to NATO "is a matter for bilateral negotiations."

"After all, politics is politics, and bilateral relations, of course, are shaped by the interests of states. We have common interests in the security sphere here, and I think that after the elections we will have the opportunity to directly talk about how this or that candidate sees this or that issue," he summed up.