Polish presidential candidate is ready to accept Russia's demand for Ukraine to join NATO. Tusk said
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky's statement about the possibility of signing a document on Ukraine's non-admission to NATO. The Polish prime minister expressed his opinion in the social network.
"The first and most important demand of Putin to Ukraine and the West is to prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO. Navrotsky has just willingly signed on to this postulate. Next will be the capitulation and dismemberment of Ukraine. He will also sign on. Deadly for Poland," Tusk wrote .
Prior to that, Confederation deputy Slawomir Mentzen presented a declaration that he intends to send to Navrotsky and his election opponent Rafał Trzaskowski for signature. According to , PAP, the document contains clauses stating that there should be no new taxes, no sending of soldiers to Ukraine, and no consent to Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Navrotsky said in the social network that he was ready to sign this declaration, .
"I accept the invitation and am ready to sign these proposals. We will discuss the rest on your channel. See you soon," the Polish presidential candidate said .
- on January 9, Navrotsky said that he did not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO, Tusk responded. Later, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also commented on this statement and noted that Navrotsky's words drew applause in the Kremlin.
- On May 2, Trump met with Navrotsky at the White House and, according to the Polish politician, wished him victory in the election.
- On May 19, Poland counted 100% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election. The pro-Ukrainian Trzaskowski beat Navrotsky by less than 2%.