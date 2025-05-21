According to the Polish Prime Minister, the presidential candidate may also sign up for "dismemberment of Ukraine"

Donald Tusk (Photo: VP)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized presidential candidate Karol Navrotsky's statement about the possibility of signing a document on Ukraine's non-admission to NATO. The Polish prime minister expressed his opinion in the social network.

"The first and most important demand of Putin to Ukraine and the West is to prohibit Ukraine from joining NATO. Navrotsky has just willingly signed on to this postulate. Next will be the capitulation and dismemberment of Ukraine. He will also sign on. Deadly for Poland," Tusk wrote .

Prior to that, Confederation deputy Slawomir Mentzen presented a declaration that he intends to send to Navrotsky and his election opponent Rafał Trzaskowski for signature. According to , PAP, the document contains clauses stating that there should be no new taxes, no sending of soldiers to Ukraine, and no consent to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Navrotsky said in the social network that he was ready to sign this declaration, .

"I accept the invitation and am ready to sign these proposals. We will discuss the rest on your channel. See you soon," the Polish presidential candidate said .