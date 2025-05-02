Navrotsky says Trump wants him to win

Karol Navrotsky and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

On May 1, US President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with Polish presidential candidate from the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), Karol Navrotsky. This was reported by the White House, publishing their joint photos.

, Navrotsky himself told TV Republika what he talked about with the American leader.

"President Trump said: "You will win". I took it as a kind of wish for me to succeed in the upcoming elections. And after this day, I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland," he said .

The Polish presidential candidate also reportedly held talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson. He also attended the National Day of Prayer.

Polish presidential election to be held on May 18.

on January 9, Navrotsky said that he did not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted. Later, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also commented on the Polish president's statement. The ministry noted that Navrotsky's words provoked applause in the Kremlin.

