With almost 99% of votes counted, Trzaskowski has 31.2%, ahead of conservative candidate Navrocki.

Rafal Trzaskowski (Photo: wikimedia.org)

In the first round of the presidential elections in Poland, the pro-Ukrainian candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, wins. This is evidenced by the data from the counting of almost 99% of votes in the presidential elections, Onet writes, citing the results of the National Electoral Commission (PKW).

According to the voting data, the candidate from the ruling party, Rafal Trzaskowski, received 31.2%. Karol Nawrocki, supported by the conservative political force Law and Justice, received 29.7%. Sławomir Menzen – 14.9%.

Elections in Poland (Photo: onet.pl)

Other presidential candidates have so far received the following voting results: Grzegorz Braun – 6.4%, Szymon Gołownia – 5%, Adrian Zandberg – 4.8%, Magdalena Bejat – 4.2%, Krzysztof Stanowski – 1.2%, Joanna Senyszyn – 1.1%, Marek Jakubiak – 0.8%, Artur Bartoszewicz – 0.5%, Maciej Maciak – 0.2%, Marek Woch – 0.1%.

The Chairman of the State Election Commission, Sylvester Marcinyak, reported that the final election results will likely be announced on May 19 late in the evening or at night.

Marciniak stressed that the results cannot be made public until all protocols are received, including voting abroad.

On May 16, the website of Poland's ruling Civic Platform party was subjected to a cyberattack , hours before the start of the election campaign ahead of the first round of the presidential election on May 18.

On May 18, the GUR reported that, against the backdrop of the presidential elections in Poland , Russia has intensified another phase of information warfare, creating clones of real Western media.