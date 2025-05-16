Poland's ruling party reports cyberattack on its website on the eve of presidential elections

In April, the party's website was also subjected to a cyberattack with an "eastern trace"

Cyberattack (Illustrative photo: Freepik)

The website of Poland's ruling Civic Platform party was cyberattacked on May 16, a few hours before the start of the campaign for the first round of the May 18 presidential election. This was reported to by, the head of the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Jan Grabec.

"Since 9:00 am, platforma.org has been under a DDoS attack. The main website of the campaign organizers and an additional website for campaign donations are temporarily unavailable," he wrote.

According to Grabec, the party is working with CERT NASK (a national research institute that deals with cybersecurity) to restore functionality.

In April, the Civic Platform's IT systems were also subjected to a cyberattack. This was reported by Prime Minister Tusk and noted that the services pointed to an "eastern trail".