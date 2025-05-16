Poland's ruling party reports cyberattack on its website on the eve of presidential elections
The website of Poland's ruling Civic Platform party was cyberattacked on May 16, a few hours before the start of the campaign for the first round of the May 18 presidential election. This was reported to by, the head of the office of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Jan Grabec.
"Since 9:00 am, platforma.org has been under a DDoS attack. The main website of the campaign organizers and an additional website for campaign donations are temporarily unavailable," he wrote.
According to Grabec, the party is working with CERT NASK (a national research institute that deals with cybersecurity) to restore functionality.
In April, the Civic Platform's IT systems were also subjected to a cyberattack. This was reported by Prime Minister Tusk and noted that the services pointed to an "eastern trail".
- European countries are closely watching for signs of interference in the election process after Romania's December 2024 presidential election was canceled after evidence of interference, including by Russia.
- On April 16, it was reported that Russian hackers had sent fake invitations to European diplomats to wine tasting.
- On April 29, the French Foreign Ministry accused Russian military intelligence (GRU) of a series of cyberattacks on public and private companies using the hacker group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.
- On May 5, the Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for a cyberattack in Romania.
- On May 6, Poland accused Russia of trying to interfere in the presidential election.