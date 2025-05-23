The head of government also stated that "this is one of the biggest scandals of the presidential campaign"

Donald Tusk (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki's denial of the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is "treason," because Ukraine in the Alliance is part of Poland's fundamental security, TVN24 reports .

The head of government once again criticized Navrotsky's statement that if elected president, Poland would not ratify Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"A Polish presidential candidate who says that Poland will never agree to Ukraine joining NATO... There is no better term for this than treason," he said.

Tusk stressed that Nawrocki is "throwing into the trash one of Lech Kaczynski's most important positive decisions, which is fundamental from the point of view of Poland's security."

"There were few cases when it was possible to reach full consensus, full solidarity between the late President Lech Kaczyński and me when I was prime minister. But on the issue of Ukraine, its sovereignty, its pro-Western position and NATO membership, there was full agreement," Tusk said.

The head of government believes that Navrotsky's statement is "one of the biggest scandals of the presidential campaign"

"The last thing Poland should do is comply with or support Putin's demands," he said.

According to the latest polls , the Polish presidential candidates, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and the director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, have equal support among voters. Each of them received 47% of the vote.