Trzaskowski admitted defeat in the presidential election in Poland and congratulated Navroczky

Rafal Tszaskowski (Photo: Andrzej Jackowski/EPA)

Polish presidential candidate Rafal Trzaskowski commented on his defeat in the election and congratulated his opponent Karol Nawrocki on his victory. He published a post of the corresponding content on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Trzaskowski thanked voters "for every vote."

"I fought for us to build a strong, safe, honest and responsive Poland together. A modern Poland where everyone can realize their goals and aspirations. Thank you to everyone who voted for such a Poland," the politician wrote.

He also thanked everyone who went to the campaign rallies, "for all the joint photos, handshakes, shouts of support, for every banner hung, for every poster."

"Thank you for believing in me and voting for me on Sunday. It's a pity that I was unable to convince the majority of citizens of my vision for Poland. I'm sorry that we didn't win together," Trzaskowski continued.

He also congratulated his opponent Navrotsky on his victory.

"This victory is a commitment, especially in such difficult times. Especially with such a close result. Please remember that," Trzaskowski emphasized.