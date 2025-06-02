Karol Nawrocki (Photo: x.com/NawrockiKn)

In Poland, a representative of the Law and Justice party, Karol Nawrocki, won the presidential election with a narrow margin. This was reported by Wyborcza and RMF24 after 100% of the votes from all polling stations were counted.

Navrotsky received 50.89%, or 10,606,628 votes, while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11%, or 10,237,177 votes. Turnout at polling stations was 71.6% .

At the same time, among Poles voting abroad, Trzaskowski took the lead: 63.49% against 36.51 for Nawrocki. Domestically, he won in 10 voivodeships, mostly in western and central Poland. But only in three regions did he have a "clear advantage": Pomeranian, Lubuskie and West Pomeranian voivodeships.

It is known that Navrotsky was chosen by young people: he won in the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups.

As of the evening of June 1, , Trzaskowski was leading in Poland's elections. The vote gap was minimal - 50.3% against Navrotsky's 49.7%.