Karol Nawrocki wins the presidential election in Poland
In Poland, a representative of the Law and Justice party, Karol Nawrocki, won the presidential election with a narrow margin. This was reported by Wyborcza and RMF24 after 100% of the votes from all polling stations were counted.
Navrotsky received 50.89%, or 10,606,628 votes, while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11%, or 10,237,177 votes. Turnout at polling stations was 71.6% .
At the same time, among Poles voting abroad, Trzaskowski took the lead: 63.49% against 36.51 for Nawrocki. Domestically, he won in 10 voivodeships, mostly in western and central Poland. But only in three regions did he have a "clear advantage": Pomeranian, Lubuskie and West Pomeranian voivodeships.
It is known that Navrotsky was chosen by young people: he won in the 18-29 and 30-39 age groups.
As of the evening of June 1, , Trzaskowski was leading in Poland's elections. The vote gap was minimal - 50.3% against Navrotsky's 49.7%.
- on May 19, after the first round of the election was counted, Tshaskovsky beat Navrotsky by less than 2%.
- On May 22, Navrotsky said he considered the idea of Ukraine in NATO "ridiculous." on May 23, Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw called Navrotsky's promise to prevent Kyiv's membership in NATO unacceptable, and Tusk's call for treason.
- Analysts believe that for Ukraine, a more favorable and promising option would be a victory for Tshaskovsky than Navrotsky.