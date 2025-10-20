Le Parisien shows jewelry stolen from the Louvre – photos

The Louvre (Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA)

On Sunday, October 19, eight precious pieces of jewelry, including tiaras, necklaces, and earrings, were stolen from the Louvre. This was reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien and published photos of the stolen jewelry.

Seven minutes after breaking into the Louvre, the robbers stole several "priceless" pieces of jewelry, eight in total. According to media reports, among them is a tiara from the jewelry collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. This piece, 6.2 cm high and 10.7 cm wide, is made of Ceylon sapphires and diamonds.

This jewelry was worn by Queen Hortense, daughter of Josephine de Beauharnais, Napoleon's first wife, and then Marie-Amelie de Bourbon-Sicily, wife of Louis Philippe.

Photo: Luisa Castro/Le Parisien

The robbers also got hold of a necklace and earrings from a sapphire jewelry set. The jewelry belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense.

It was a gift from Napoleon to his second wife, an Austrian, in March 1810. The second marriage was undertaken after his breakup with Josephine, who was unable to bear him an heir. The necklace contains no less than 32 emeralds, including 10 pear-shaped ones, and 1138 diamonds.

Photo: Luisa Castro/Le Parisien

In addition, a brooch made of 94 diamonds and belonging to Empress Eugenie, as well as her tiara and precious bow were stolen from the Louvre.

Photo: Le Parisien

The newspaper reminded that the stolen crown of Empress Eugenia was found damaged. It was found with its case near the Louvre.

On October 19, the Louvre was robbed in Paris. The incident was confirmed by French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati.

The Louvre reported that the museum would be closed on Sunday for "exceptional reasons.".