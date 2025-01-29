Life-saving humanitarian aid exceptions granted by Trump administration

The White House will allow exceptions for what it called "life-saving humanitarian assistance"

USA (Illustrative photo: Justin Lane/EPA)

On Tuesday, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump partially reversed its decision to suspend almost all U.S. foreign aid programs, according to The New York Times.

The White House will allow new exceptions for what it termed "life-saving humanitarian assistance."

In a memo from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to federal agencies and aid recipients, which was reviewed by The New York Times, it was stated that such programs "should continue or resume work if they have stopped." The specific programs affected were not detailed by the media.

The Washington Post reported that exceptions were made for projects providing "core lifesaving medicine, medical services, food, shelter, and subsistence assistance, as well as supplies and reasonable administrative costs as necessary to deliver such assistance."

These exceptions do not apply to programs related to abortions, gender initiatives, or assistance for transgender individuals.

On January 21, Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of all U.S. foreign aid.

Voice of America, citing Pentagon sources, reported that this did not affect military aid to Ukraine.

On January 28, the U.S. suspended a key program for Ukrainian refugees, U4U.

On the same day, the Office of the President announced that it would consult with American partners regarding the frozen USAID funding.