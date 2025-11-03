Medieval tower partially collapsed in Rome – a worker is under the rubble, video

The tower was undergoing reconstruction, and the moment of the collapse was caught on video

Torre dei Conti Tower (Photo: EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI)

A medieval tower has collapsed in central Rome near the ruins of the Roman Forum. One person was injured and another was trapped under the rubble, according to Reuters , Associated Press and CBS news.

We are talking about the Torre dei Conti tower. on November 3, it was undergoing restoration work and the first collapse occurred. One of the workers was seriously injured and hospitalized in critical condition. Three other people were rescued unharmed .

The second collapse occurred when rescuers were trying to reach the top floor of the tower with a mobile ladder and rescue workers – a wall partially collapsed.

One of the restorers has been under the rubble for several hours.

"We are trying to get him out alive, but the situation is getting more complicated because of the risk of further collapses," national fire service spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters.

According to the city of Rome, the tower used to house the offices of the mayor's office, but has not been used since 2006. At the time of the collapse, work was underway as part of a four-year reconstruction project that is due to be completed in 2026 .

Due to the restoration, the area around the tower was closed to pedestrians, so no one was injured.

????️????BREAKING: a section of an ancient tower collapses in central Rome



Part of the medieval Torre dei Conti has collapsed in the Imperial Forums, right in the heart of Rome.



Rescuers search the rubble for possible victims.

The 13th century architectural monument was built by.. pic.twitter.com/M8kCdOmXAM - NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 3, 2025

Dramatic scenes in Rome as the medieval monument Torre di Conti partially collapses. pic.twitter.com/dcfkI8TtsL - Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) November 3, 2025