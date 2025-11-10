Mortality rate has increased in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation. The intelligence community named the reasons
In the Central Military District of Russia, more than 600 deaths of servicemen related to negligence, alcohol and drug overdoses, fights, and unsanitary conditions were recorded in 2024-2025. This was reported by The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
In 2024, at least 71 Russian soldiers committed suicide, and in the first half of 2025, 86 soldiers and officers have already committed suicide. Another 32 people died in units from food poisoning due to poor food quality.
For the first half of 2025, 112 deaths from drug poisoning have already been recorded, which is almost equal to the figure for the whole of 2024 - 143 servicemen died then. The GUR added that the growing number of suicides, crime and drug abuse among the Russian military is a sign of deep demoralization of the occupation contingent.
The Central Military District of Russia is a part of the Russian Armed Forces that includes units, training centers, headquarters and other institutions located in the Volga region, Siberia and the Urals.
It is one of the largest regional military districts. It deals with military training, deployment of units, logistics and interaction between different units.
- on January 9, the GUR reported that Russia is intensifying forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Between October 1 and December 31, 2024, the Russian Federation forcibly mobilized about 300 men in these regions.
- On January 23, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Russia was experiencing fewer and fewer people willing to go to war and more losses. This was the reason why they began to agitate 18-year-olds to go to war. They are thrown into combat in the first weeks after signing a contract, but are not warned about it.
