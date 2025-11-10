Mortality rate has increased in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation. The intelligence community named the reasons

The causes of death of Russian soldiers are not only drugs and poor hygiene, but also food poisoning. The number of soldiers committing suicide has also increased

A Russian soldier (Photo: ERA)

In the Central Military District of Russia, more than 600 deaths of servicemen related to negligence, alcohol and drug overdoses, fights, and unsanitary conditions were recorded in 2024-2025. This was reported by The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

In 2024, at least 71 Russian soldiers committed suicide, and in the first half of 2025, 86 soldiers and officers have already committed suicide. Another 32 people died in units from food poisoning due to poor food quality.

For the first half of 2025, 112 deaths from drug poisoning have already been recorded, which is almost equal to the figure for the whole of 2024 - 143 servicemen died then. The GUR added that the growing number of suicides, crime and drug abuse among the Russian military is a sign of deep demoralization of the occupation contingent.

BACKGROUND The Central Military District of Russia is a part of the Russian Armed Forces that includes units, training centers, headquarters and other institutions located in the Volga region, Siberia and the Urals. It is one of the largest regional military districts. It deals with military training, deployment of units, logistics and interaction between different units.