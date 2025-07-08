Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

The Israeli Prime Minister thanked the American President for his efforts to establish peace and security in the world

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by Reuters.

During his visit to Washington, Netanyahu thanked the American president for his efforts to establish peace and security in "many countries," including the Middle East.

The Israeli Prime Minister handed Trump the nomination letter, which was then sent to the Nobel Committee.

Speaking to reporters at the start of the evening between American and Israeli officials, Netanyahu said that the United States and Israel are working with other countries to ensure a "better future" for the Palestinians.

He suggested that the residents of Gaza could move to neighboring countries.

"If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave," Netanyahu said.

According to him, the parties are "close to finding several countries" that can accept the displaced persons.

Trump confirmed Netanyahu's words.

"We've had great cooperation with the neighboring countries, great cooperation with each and every one of them. So something good is going to happen," Trump said.