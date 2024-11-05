Over 100 former senior Western officials urge Europe to prepare for all US election outcomes

As the US elections approach, Ukraine and its allies "face a twin strategic danger", according to the signatories

Elections in the United States (Illustrative photo: Erik S. Lesser/EPA)

Over 100 former high-ranking officials from Western countries have called on European nations to prepare for any outcome of the US presidential election and to avoid a deal with Russia similar to the Munich Agreement of 1938, reads an open letter signed by 107 former diplomats, military leaders, intelligence chiefs, defense experts, and high-ranking politicians.

The signatories believe that with the approaching US elections, Ukraine and its allies are facing a "twin strategic danger." One of these uncertainties is the potential victory of Republican Donald Trump, who, according to the authors of the letter, could " impose a deal with Russia detrimental to Ukraine’s interests, and to European security."

"This would leaveUkraine adrift from NATO and the EU, in a condition of fake neutrality – and Europe with a destabilizing geopolitical grey zone in the heart of the continent," the letter states.

In their opinion, if Kamala Harris wins the election, she would "continue with the policies of stasis and red lines, which have to date withheld the capabilities with which Ukraine could win the war."

"In both cases the parallels with the 1938 Munich Agreement are clear: it would be a false ‘peace’ achieved through European acquiescence in the dismembering of a sovereign state, and would leave that state unable to defend itself against future aggression," the signatories believe.

They are convinced that a third scenario is possible, which could lead to the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign state and the defeat of Russia.

"The course of action we propose is, for a coalition of willing nations within NATO to commit to enhance military and financial support to Kyiv and to recommit to the aim of a sovereign Ukraine within its borders recognised by international law, focused around a clear strategy and theory of victory," the authors said.

REFERENCE The Munich Agreement was a document signed overnight on September 29, 1938, at an international conference by the heads of government of Germany (Adolf Hitler), Britain (Neville Chamberlain), France (Édouard Daladier), and Italy (Benito Mussolini). Without the participation of representatives from Czechoslovakia, the agreement discussed Germany's demand for the transfer of the Sudetenland region, which had a predominantly German population of over 3 million people. The document provided for the cession of the Sudetenland region from Czechoslovakia to Germany, including all fortifications, equipment, armaments, factories, mines, railways, supplies of raw materials, and more, to be completed between October 1 and October 10, 1938.

At the end of September, Harris called Trump's policy towards Ukraine a "proposals of surrender." Trump responded that he wants to stop the "horror show that's gone on."

On October 28, FT reported that Trump might freeze the war in Ukraine and place the responsibility for security guarantees on Europe.

On November 2, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the future of Europe does not depend on the results of the US elections. He is convinced that everything is in the hands of European countries.

On November 4, Politico wrote that if Trump wins the US election, aid to Ukraine could be halted.