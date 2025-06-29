Poland raises air force due to Russian attack on Ukraine

An F-16 fighter jet (Photo: Roman Zawistowski/EPA)

On the night of June 29, Poland, along with its allies, scrambled military aircraft because of Russia's combined attack on Ukraine. This was reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter) by The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The statement said that all available forces and means were used.

In particular, another pair of fighter jets was put into the air. And ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert.

"The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas bordering the threat zones. The Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, forces and means remain in full readiness for immediate response," the agency said.

On the night of June 29, Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones. There are consequences in Cherkasy, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Poltava regions.