Politico: EU prepares decision to transfer frozen assets to Ukraine without risk to Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever (Photo: ERA / Olivier Matthys)

The European Commission has proposed a new legal solution to persuade Belgium to support a loan to Ukraine secured by 140 billion euros worth of Russian assets frozen in Brussels. Five unnamed diplomats and officials of the European Union told Politico.

According to the newspaper, Brussels fears that if EU sanctions against Russia are lifted due to the veto of a single country, such as Hungary or Slovakia, the state will have to compensate Moscow for these billions at its own expense.

To remove the risks for Belgium, the European Commission wants to eliminate the possibility of single

toron blocking of sanctions by individual countries. The plan is to apply Article 122 of the EU Treaty, which allows for qualified majority decisions in a "spirit of solidarity" between member states in situations of significant economic impact. This will effectively deprive Budapest of its veto power, Politico writes.

Diplomats note that this approach will help ensure the security of the financial mechanism for Ukraine and unblock the decision to use the proceeds of Russian assets. In addition, the EU may reduce the frequency of sanctions extensions from every six months to three years.

According to Politico, the final legal proposal is due on Wednesday.