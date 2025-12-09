Politico: Japan refuses to join EU plan for frozen Russian assets

The finance minister cites legal nuances as the main obstacles, although, according to officials, the real reason for Tokyo's opposition lies in the US position

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama (Photo: ERA/Kimmimasa Mayama)

Japan has refused to join the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine. The decision was made during a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, reported Politico, citing two EU diplomats familiar with the talks.

Tokyo has made it clear that it cannot use about $30 billion of Russian assets frozen in Japan to provide a loan to Ukraine.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has officially named legal issues as the main obstacle to the confiscation of Russian assets. At the same time, according to several unnamed officials, Tokyo's real position is related to the US opposition to the use of these funds in favor of Ukraine. Japan allegedly does not want to ignore its important ally.