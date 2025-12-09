Politico: Japan refuses to join EU plan for frozen Russian assets
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Japan has refused to join the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine. The decision was made during a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, reported Politico, citing two EU diplomats familiar with the talks.
Tokyo has made it clear that it cannot use about $30 billion of Russian assets frozen in Japan to provide a loan to Ukraine.
Read also
Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has officially named legal issues as the main obstacle to the confiscation of Russian assets. At the same time, according to several unnamed officials, Tokyo's real position is related to the US opposition to the use of these funds in favor of Ukraine. Japan allegedly does not want to ignore its important ally.
- According to seven EU countries, a quick decision on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets put Kyiv is in a better position to negotiate a peace agreement with Moscow.
- EU countries have separate make a commitment to provide guarantees to secure up to €210 billion loan to Ukraine, with Germany providing guarantees of up to €52 billion.
- "The G7 is ready consider the possibility of confiscation of all frozen Russian assets to achieve a just peace in Ukraine and end the war.
Comments (0)