Prosecutor names cause of fire in Swiss bar where 40 people died

The fire started with sparklers that were attached to champagne bottles, said Beatrice Pillou

Switzerland (Photo: Alessandro Della Valle/EPA)

A fire that engulfed a bar at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, killing at least 40 people, likely started because sparklers were held too close to the ceiling, an agency reported Reuters with reference to the prosecutor of the canton of Valais, Béatrice Piller.

Investigators are examining the charred ruins of the establishment, studying videos on social media, and interviewing surviving witnesses in search of explanations for how the fire started and spread so quickly.

Witnesses said they saw bartenders carrying sparklers attached to champagne bottles. Pillu stated that this is one of the main theories, which seems to be gaining traction.

"Everything indicates that the fire started from sparklers that were attached to champagne bottles and moved too close to the ceiling," the prosecutor said.

She clarified that the fire spread very quickly. However, investigators are considering several hypotheses, and no scenario has been ruled out, the official said.

The investigation will also focus on previous renovation work at the Constellation bar and the materials used, the availability of adequate fire suppression systems and evacuation routes, and the number of people who were there when the fire started.

Pillu added that investigators are examining the sound-absorbing foam in the basement ceiling to assess whether it meets code, whether officials sanctioned its installation, and what role it played in the rapid spread of the fire.

Jacques Moretti, one of the bar's owners, said on Friday that the renovation was carried out "in accordance with the rules." He added that the establishment had been inspected not annually, but three times in the last 10 years.