More than 500 security forces killed, Iranian official says

Iran (Illustrative photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Several thousand people were killed during the protests in Iran, including about 500 security forces. This was reported by the agency Reuters citing an Iranian official familiar with the matter.

The source said that 5,000 people have been killed so far, accusing "terrorists and armed rebels" of killing "innocent Iranians."

Nationwide protests erupted on December 28 due to economic difficulties and two weeks later escalated into mass demonstrations demanding the overthrow of the regime, leading to the deadliest unrest since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

On Saturday, the American human rights group HRANA reported that the death toll had reached 3,308. Human rights activists also reported more than 24,000 arrests.

An Iranian official said the confirmed death toll was unlikely to "rise sharply," adding that "Israel and armed groups abroad" supported and armed those who took to the streets.

Journalists noted that Iranian elites regularly blame foreign powers, including the United States and Israel, for the unrest. According to residents and state media, violent repression likely largely suppressed the protests.