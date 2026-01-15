"I hope it's true". Trump says Iran has stopped executing protesters

The head of the United States comments on the situation with protests in the Islamic Republic amid information about possible US strikes

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that his country had received information from Iran about the cessation of executions of protesters in the Islamic Republic. This was stated by the American leader said during an event at the White House.

"We received information from very important sources on the other side. They said that the killings have stopped and executions will not take place. We will check it out. I mean, I will check it afterwards... But we have been informed from reliable sources. And I hope it's true," Trump said.

When asked whether this meant that the option of using military force against Iran was now ruled out, the US president replied that America would watch how the situation developed.

"But we received a very good statement from people who know what's going on," the head of the US added.

Earlier, an anonymous American official told Reuters that the United States is withdrawing some personnel from key military bases in the Middle East as a precautionary measure in view of the rising tensions in the region.

"All the signals are that a U.S. attack [on Iran] is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy," said another unnamed Western official.

Two European officials told Reuters that a US military intervention could take place in the next 24 hours. An unnamed Israeli official also said that it appears Trump has decided to intervene, although the extent and timing of this remains unclear.

British newspaper The I Paper said that the kingdom had also withdrawn some personnel from an air base in Qatar ahead of possible US strikes. The country's Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.