Satellite images show missiles deployed at a former air base near Krychev in the Mogilev region

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Moscow is likely to deploy new hypersonic ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons at a former air base in eastern Belarus. This was reported by the agency Reuters citing two researchers who analyzed satellite images.

The researchers' assessment generally coincides with the conclusions of US intelligence, said an unnamed media source familiar with the matter.

Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies and Decker Eveleth of the CNA analytical organization analyzed the images from Planet Labs.

They are 90% certain that the Oreshnik launchers will be deployed at a former air base near Krychev in the Mogilev region, about 307 km east of Minsk and 478 km southwest of Moscow.

U.S. researchers said that a review of Planet Labs' imagery revealed a rushed construction project that began between August 4 and 12 and showed features consistent with those of a Russian strategic missile base.

"One of the clear signs" in the November 19 photo is a "military-grade transit point" surrounded by a security fence where missiles, mobile launchers and other components could be delivered by train, Eveleth said.

Another sign, according to Lewis, is the pouring of a concrete pad at the end of the runway, which was then covered with earth, which he said "is consistent with a disguised launch site."

The dictator of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that up to 10 launchers would be deployed in the country. U.S. researchers have estimated that the site is large enough to accommodate only three launchers, and that the rest could be placed elsewhere.

The article says that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made it clear that it intends to deploy intermediate-range Oreshnik missiles in Belarus with an estimated range of up to 5,500 km, but the exact location has not been disclosed.

The deployment of these weapons will underscore the Kremlin's intentions to deter NATO members from supplying Ukraine with weapons capable of striking deep into Russian territory, some experts say.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Belarusian embassy declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.