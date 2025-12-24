"Oreshnik" in Belarus. Zelensky instructs intelligence to prepare response options

Ukraine is noticing an increase in Russia's ties with entities in China that can provide space intelligence data, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare, together with partners, options for responding to the deployment of Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus. About it became known following the meeting of the Head of State with the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko.

According to Zelenskyy, intelligence has gained more details about the location of the Oreshnik. In his opinion, it is important that partners also know this and take it into account in their defensive steps.

"We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and sets a dangerous precedent. I have instructed to prepare response options together with our partners," Zelenskyy said.

The intelligence also recorded attempts by Russians to remove their energy companies from sanctions. They are using other temporary owners and fictitious legal schemes.

"We are monitoring all this and will communicate with our partners to ensure that the pressure works and that Russia does not manage to make money for the war through such manipulations," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the SZR records an increase in Russia's ties with those entities in China that can provide space intelligence data. The President stated that there were correlations between Chinese satellites' imaging of Ukraine's territory and Russian hits on the relevant energy facilities.

"We consider such cases as activities that allow Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious. We will discuss this with our partners," Zelenskyy summarized.