Reuters: US military signs non-disclosure agreements for missions in Latin America

The signing of the agreement is an unusual step, as the US military is already required to keep national security secrets secret

US military (Photo: Caroline Brehman/EPA)

US military personnel involved in operations in Latin America have been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing three unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

They said that the Pentagon requires military officials involved to sign non-disclosure agreements. This development raises new questions about the military buildup, which Venezuela fears could lead to an invasion.

The move is highly unusual given that the US military is already required to keep national security secrets from the public, and comes amid claims by congressmen that they are being kept in the dark about key aspects of the mission in Latin America.

The interlocutors do not know how many employees of the US Department of Defense were offered to sign the agreements, and did not provide additional information on the scope of the non-disclosure agreements.

Although the Pentagon has occasionally used non-disclosure agreements since the Pete Hegseth headed it in January, the use of non-disclosure agreements for its activities in Latin America was not previously reported.

On August 29, Axios wrote that the United States, under the guise of fighting drug trafficking in Venezuela, may to try to overthrow the Maduro regime.

On October 23, the US military sent to the coast of Venezuela two supersonic heavy bombersthe flight took place a little more than a week after another group of aircraft made a similar flight as part of a simulated attack exercise.

The next day, the United States imposed sanctions on Colombian President Petro as Trump sharply escalated the conflict with the country over allegations that its head refused to stop the flow of cocaine to the United States.