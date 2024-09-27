Romania investigates possible Russian drone incursion after attack on Ukraine

Shahed drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Romania's Ministry of Defense is investigating potential sites where a Russian drone may have crashed after reportedly entering its airspace during an overnight attack on Ukraine.

On the night of September 27, Russian forces launched a series of drone strikes targeting civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine along the Danube River, near the Romanian border.

Following the detection of multiple drone groups near Romanian airspace, the National Military Command Center alerted the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, prompting an air raid alert in the city of Tulcea.

To monitor the situation, two Romanian and two Spanish fighter jets were scrambled from air bases, with all four aircraft landing back around 4:00 a.m. However, radar data indicated that one of the drones might have briefly crossed into Romanian territory around 3:00 a.m.

"Based on current information, there have been no reports of impact sites on Romanian territory. Defense Ministry forces are conducting searches in the area using both aerial and ground teams," the statement said.

Romania's Ministry of Defense condemned the attacks by Russia on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, calling them unjustified and contrary to international law.

