Aerial object, likely drone, enters Poland during Russian attack on Ukraine

During Russia's attack on Ukraine on Monday, August 26, an aerial object, likely a drone, entered Polish airspace from Ukraine, Major General Maciej Klisz, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, reported during a briefing, according to PAP.

The object crossed the border at 06:43 local time from the direction of Chervonohrad in the Lviv Oblast. He added that this location has been targeted by Russians several times due to a power plant situated there.

"We're likely dealing with an object that entered Polish territory. The object was confirmed by at least three radar stations," Klisz stated.

He noted that the object disappeared after traveling about 25 km into Polish territory. The search for it continues. However, the military official did not rule out the possibility that the object may have left the country's airspace.

"Due to weather conditions, I couldn't order engagement with it because of non-compliance with procedures, specifically the so-called visual confirmation of destruction. The object disappeared from radar systems. It was not detected by either allied or Polish aviation," the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces stated.

