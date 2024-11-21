Russia threatens Poland over NATO base, Warsaw responds

The Polish foreign ministry stated that the facility is designed to counter ballistic missiles, particularly from rogue states

Opening of the base (Photo by Andrzej Duda’s office)

The NATO missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland, is purely defensive, according to Paweł Wroński, spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Wroński responded to Russia's claim that the new base is a target for Moscow, RMF24 reported.

Wroński said that the NATO missile defense base in Redzikowo is intended to combat ballistic missiles, particularly from rogue states that base their policies on persistent threats to others.

"If Russia repeats its threats, it means the U.S. and NATO will need to strengthen air defenses across the entire eastern flank in the future to make such threats unrealistic," the Polish MFA spokesperson emphasized.

He also noted that Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has previously spoken about the potential expansion of the base in Redzikowo.

Wroński concluded that there is a broad consensus in Poland—among citizens and across political parties—that the Alliance's eastern flank should have the best possible air defense.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova described the base's opening as "another blatantly provocative step" and "part of NATO's long-standing destructive practice of expanding its military infrastructure closer to Russia's borders."

She claimed this "increases the overall level of nuclear threat" and said Russia considers the base a priority target. Zakharova added that, if necessary, the facility could be attacked with advanced weaponry.