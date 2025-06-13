Russian reconnaissance plane violated Polish airspace

IL-20 (Photo: Kirill Naumenko/ airliners.net)

A Russian plane violated Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea. Military countries are describing Russia's actions as a provocation. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports this.

The incident occurred on June 13 at 10:50 a.m. A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft violated Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea to a depth of about two kilometers.

A pair of British fighter jets, stationed in Poland under a NATO treaty, intercepted and identified a Russian plane, which subsequently left Polish airspace.

"This is another case of a provocative test of the readiness of NATO countries' systems. The Polish Armed Forces and allied troops remain fully prepared to defend the skies over Poland and the entire territory of the Alliance," the Polish Armed Forces said.