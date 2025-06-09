Six Russian planes violated flight rules near the Baltic countries

Illustrative photo: kam.lt

NATO fighter jets scrambled three times to detect and escort six Russian aircraft over the Baltics in the first week of June. All of the aircraft violated flight rules, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported .

The agency reported the results of monitoring from June 2 to 8. During this time, three incidents involving six Russian aircraft were recorded.

In particular, on June 3, NATO air patrol fighters took to the air to identify two SU-30SM aircraft. The aircraft were flying with a radar transponder, without a flight plan, and were not in radio contact with the Regional Flight Control Center.

On the same day, NATO fighter jets scrambled to identify SU-33 and SU-24MR aircraft flying in international airspace from mainland Russia. The aircraft were flying without a radar transponder, without a flight plan, and were not in radio contact with the center.

The following day, June 4, NATO fighter jets scrambled to identify two SU-30SM aircraft flying in international airspace from the Kaliningrad region. The aircraft were flying without a radar transponder, without a flight plan, and were not in radio contact with the control center.