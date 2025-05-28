NATO long-range reconnaissance aircraft deployed in Lithuania for the first time
The last AWACS aircraft from a planned batch of four similar long-range reconnaissance aircraft has arrived in Lithuania. This is the first time that such a NATO system has been deployed in the country, LRT reports , citing the Lithuanian Armed Forces.
AWACS aircraft (Airborne Warning and Control System) will be deployed at the Lithuanian Air Force base in the city of Šiauliai.
The previous three aircraft arrived in Lithuania at the end of April.
According to the military, AWACS aircraft play a crucial role in ensuring airspace monitoring and rapid response to threats.
They are capable of detecting targets at long distances, coordinating air operations, and transmitting information to air and ground units.
According to the military, this will allow NATO partner countries to strengthen the overall level of security in the region.
NATO announced plans to temporarily station AWACS aircraft in Lithuania in 2023.
- On March 30, the FT reported that the Baltic states expect the Russian threat to increase after the ceasefire in Ukraine.
- On April 1, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stated that the Russians were preparing for a long-term confrontation with NATO.
- In Lithuania, on April 7, border guards unveiled a new helicopter that will be used to escort transit trains to and from the Kaliningrad region of Russia.
- On May 22, it was reported that Germany would increase its tank brigade in Lithuania by more than 12 times to deter Russia. The decision to deploy an entire brigade to Lithuania was made as part of an update to NATO's defensive posture.