NATO long-range reconnaissance aircraft deployed in Lithuania for the first time

The last of four AWACS aircraft has been delivered to the Siauliai air base

AWACS aircraft (Photo: I. Budzeikaitės / LK nuotr)

The last AWACS aircraft from a planned batch of four similar long-range reconnaissance aircraft has arrived in Lithuania. This is the first time that such a NATO system has been deployed in the country, LRT reports , citing the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

AWACS aircraft (Airborne Warning and Control System) will be deployed at the Lithuanian Air Force base in the city of Šiauliai.

The previous three aircraft arrived in Lithuania at the end of April.

According to the military, AWACS aircraft play a crucial role in ensuring airspace monitoring and rapid response to threats.

They are capable of detecting targets at long distances, coordinating air operations, and transmitting information to air and ground units.

According to the military, this will allow NATO partner countries to strengthen the overall level of security in the region.

NATO announced plans to temporarily station AWACS aircraft in Lithuania in 2023.