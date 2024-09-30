Russian Su-35 nearly collides with US aircraft near Alaska – video

The behavior of the Russian Su-35 was dangerous and unprofessional, said General Gregory Guillot

Interception of aircraft (Photo by NORAD)

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft intercepted Russian military planes in Alaska's air defense zone, according to a statement from NORAD's press service, which also released a video of the incident.

The event occurred on September 23, but details were only made public now.

NORAD fighter jets safely and professionally intercepted Russian military aircraft in Alaska's air defense zone.

"The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you'd see in a professional air force," General Gregory Guillot commented on the incident.

