Semivolos: The Iranian opposition has no plan for what to do next

Igor Semivolos (Photo: Igor Semyvolos)

As of now, the Iranian opposition is passively awaiting developments and is not taking any steps to help overthrow the regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . Society is also skeptical. This was stated by Igor Semivolos, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, in an interview with LIGA.net .

According to him, the Iranian opposition is divided. Some of the opponents of the current government are abroad, some remain inside the country. There is no unity between these groups.

"There is an opposition abroad that is quarreling among itself, there is a part of the opposition in Iran that has been bombed, and its attitude has changed. As of now, to talk about there being some kind of common vision of what to do next, some kind of plan – there is none," Semivolos said.

As the director of the Center noted, the opposition does not resort to proactive actions to overthrow the government.

"Everyone is frozen in anticipation of future events, and many are speculating on coffee grounds whether the regime will fall or not," he said.

Semivolos recalled that the only one who actively calls for regime change is the exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi. The oppositionist calls not to be afraid of change, civil war, and the collapse of the country. But his words do not find sufficient response in society.

"Many people don't believe this, because in Iran's history, every lost war turned into a long-term bloody internal conflict. The experience of a significant number of Iranians shows that assurances of a good ending don't work," Semivolos said.