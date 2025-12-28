Snow storm hits the US and Europe. Deaths in Sweden, thousands of flights delayed in the US – video

New York City has seen its highest snowfall since January 2022

Snow storm in Sweden (Photo: EPA/PONTUS LUNDAHL)

Two people died in Sweden due to the snow storm Johannes. And in the United States, at least 1,500 flights were canceled or delayed in the northeast of the country due to a powerful winter storm. This was reported by Sky news and The Local Sweden.

The snow storm Johannes hit Norway, Sweden and Finland on December 27. Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute warned about strong winds in most of the northern half of the country. According to the forecast on December 28, windy weather with stormy winds and snowfall will remain in Sweden in some places.

Snow storm in Sweden (Photo: EPA/PONTUS LUNDAHL)

One of the victims was a man in his 50s. He was struck by a tree near the Kungsberget ski resort in central Sweden and was hospitalized, but died in the hospital.

In the north of Sweden, the regional utility company Hemab reported the death of one of its employees as a result of an accident "in the field." A tree may have fallen on him.

Storm Johannes hits Scandinavia and Finland.



Storm Johannes killed at least two people in Sweden, left more than 200,000 homes without electricity, and interrupted air traffic in northern Finland after several planes were torn off runways.

Johannes tog oss med storm.

42 sekundmeter för att vara exakt. pic.twitter.com/zgwpMfpUFT - Sandra Dahlberg (@SandraDahlberg6) december 27, 2025

The storm left more than 120,000 homes in Finland without electricity, transmits Yle. The western part of the country was hit the hardest. In Sweden, more than 40,000 homes were left without electricity.

Traffic at the Kitilla airport in northern Finland was halted after strong winds blew a passenger plane and a smaller plane off the runway and into a snowdrift,

Pros data According to the US National Weather Service, 11 cm of snow fell in New York's Central Park, the highest since January 2022. a state of emergency was declared in most of the state's counties.

How to reports According to the BBC, on December 27, more than 900 flights were canceled, mostly in the New York area, and more than 8,000 flights were delayed in the United States, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty, and LaGuardia International Airports have issued warnings that operations may be delayed due to snowfall.

New York (Photo: EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA)

A winter storm hit the northeastern United States, bringing heavy snow and ice, thousands of flight cancellations, and emergencies in New York and New Jersey.



On Saturday, a severe winter storm canceled 900+ flights to New York City and delayed 8,000+ flights nationwide.