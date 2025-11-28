Floods in Southeast Asia claim more than 300 lives – photos

Most victims of the disaster in Thailand and Indonesia

Bad weather in Asia (Photo: Chamila Karunarathne/EPA)

More than three hundred people have died as a result of floods in Southeast Asia. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

Most of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have been suffering from cyclone-induced rainfall for a week, and a rare tropical storm is forming in the Strait of Malacca.

As of Friday, November 28, the death toll from the storm rose to 321. Authorities are working to rescue people, restore power and communications, and coordinate recovery efforts as the water has begun to recede.

On the Indonesian island of Sumatra, 174 people have been confirmed dead, the disaster management agency said. They added that although the rain has stopped, 79 people are still missing and thousands of families have been displaced.

Indonesia (Photo: Hotli Simanjuntak/EPA)

The Thai government reported that 145 people were killed by floods in eight southern provinces. According to the government, more than 3.5 million people were affected.

Thailand (Photo: Narong Sangnak/EPA)

In neighboring Malaysia, where two people have been confirmed dead, the tropical storm made landfall around midnight and has since weakened. Meteorological services are still preparing for heavy rains and winds and warn that rough seas could pose a danger to small boats. A total of 30,000 evacuees remain in shelters, down from more than 34,000 on Thursday.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had already evacuated 1,459 of its citizens who were stranded in more than 25 hotels in Thailand, adding that it would work to rescue the remaining 300 people still in flood zones.

Malaysia (Photo: Fazry Ismail/EPA)

