In Nepal, 47 people died as a result of large-scale rains

Several highways were blocked by landslides and washed away by floods in a South Asian country

Nepal (Photo: Narendra Shrestha/EPA)

In Nepal, heavy rains have caused landslides and flash floods that have blocked roads, washed away bridges, and killed at least 47 people. This was reported by Reuters.

35 people were killed in separate landslides in Ilam district in the east of the country bordering India.

Nine people are missing after being swept away by floods, while three others were killed by lightning in other parts of Nepal.

"The search for missing persons is ongoing," said Shanti Mahat, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority in Nepal.

Reuters reports that on the other side of the border, in the eastern mountainous Darjeeling region of West Bengal, landslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least seven people.

"Seven bodies have already been found among the wreckage. We have information about two more people. Efforts are underway to recover their bodies," Darjeeling district police spokesman Abhishek Roy said on Sunday.

According to authorities, several highways were blocked by landslides and washed away by floods, stranding hundreds of commuters.

"Domestic flights are mostly disrupted, but international flights are operating as usual," said Rinji Sherpa, a spokesman for Kathmandu Airport.

In southeastern Nepal, the water level in the Koshi River, which causes deadly flooding in the neighboring Indian state of Bihar almost every year, has doubled to a dangerous level. To prevent catastrophic flooding, all 56 floodgates on the river's dam have been opened – usually only 10-12 are open – and preparations are underway to ban heavy traffic on the dam's bridge.