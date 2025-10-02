Search for people after heavy rain in Odesa is over. Most of the consequences are in underground parking lots: photos

The disaster caused casualties, left tens of thousands of Odesa residents without power and flooded numerous facilities. Commission begins investigation into the causes of the tragedy

Photo: Telegram / OleksiiKuleba

Odesa continues to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Search operations have been completed – a total of 10 people were killed by the storm and 380 residents were rescued. This was reported to by Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko .

Emergency recovery operations are ongoing. Water has already been pumped out at more than 60 sites and the infrastructure has been prepared for further restoration. About 30 more are in the works.

"The largest amounts of water have accumulated in underground parking lots. Flooding in these areas is the most difficult to eliminate. Almost 130 motorized pumps are in operation, and we have also brought in additional forces from other regions. More than 15,000 cubic meters of water have already been pumped out of parking lots alone," reported Klymenko.

The rain also flooded 42 shelters, 40 of which have already been pumped out.

46,000 homes in Odesa remain without electricity. Water and gas are available.

The city promises to open 161 indestructibility points where people can recharge their devices and keep warm.

Starting today, October 2, a commission will start working to verify the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.

