Nine people, including a child, die in Odesa due to heavy rainfall

Bad weather in Odesa began on September 30 and lasted all day

Photo: SES

Nine people, including a child, died in Odesa due to bad weather that began on September 30. About this reports The State Emergency Service.

How to reported mayor Gennady Trukhanovin seven hours, almost two months' worth of rain fell in Odesa. No storm sewer can withstand such a load.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers spent the night helping to evacuate people from water traps, removing cars, pumping water out of buildings, and searching for the missing girl, who was found at 07:00. A psychologist was working at the search site.

A total of 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated.

Heavy rain in Odesa started on September 30. The bad weather caused power outages in the city and region, and streets were flooded. Schools in Odesa will work remotely on October 1.