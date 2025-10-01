Zelensky orders inspection in Odesa after heavy rain that killed people

The Head of State said he expects a detailed report from Kuleba on October 3 after inspecting the city's work

Rain in Odesa (Photo: SES)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to conduct a full inspection of the work and facts in Odesa that could have led to tragic consequences due to the downpour. The Head of State said this reported on the official Telegram page.

Zelenskyy noted that today the Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the situation in the city in the circumstances of such a tragedy.

"I have instructed him to conduct a full inspection of the work in Odesa, all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences. I expect a detailed report this Friday (October 3 – ed.)," the President said.

The Head of State informed that the State Emergency Service and the National Police were currently involved in the rescue operation and restoration work.