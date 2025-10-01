Zelensky orders inspection in Odesa after heavy rain that killed people
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to conduct a full inspection of the work and facts in Odesa that could have led to tragic consequences due to the downpour. The Head of State said this reported on the official Telegram page.
Zelenskyy noted that today the Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the situation in the city in the circumstances of such a tragedy.
"I have instructed him to conduct a full inspection of the work in Odesa, all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences. I expect a detailed report this Friday (October 3 – ed.)," the President said.
The Head of State informed that the State Emergency Service and the National Police were currently involved in the rescue operation and restoration work.
- Heavy rain in Odesa started on September 30. The bad weather caused problems with electricity in the city and the region, and streets were flooded. Schools will work remotely.
- on October 1, it became known that nine people had died as a result of the weather, among them is a child.
