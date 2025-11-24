In Malaysia, 11,000 people affected by floods caused by heavy rains – video

The disaster hit seven states in Malaysia, with Kelantan state bordering Thailand being the hardest hit

Flooding in Malaysia (Photo: Fazry Ismail/EPA)

More than 11,000 people in seven states of Malaysia have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Flooding is common on Malaysia's east coast during the annual monsoon season from October to March, and thousands of people are evacuated every year.

According to the report, as of 06:00 local time on Monday (22:00 GMT on Sunday), 11,009 people from 3,839 families were affected by the floods in the states of Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu and Selangor.

The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the most affected, with more than 8,000 people affected. No fatalities were reported.

This afternoon, major flooding due to the overflow of the Wang Tangga River in Gua Kelam, Kaki Bukit, Perlis, Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/xcwxgb7Taa - Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 23, 2025

The agency's report says that 60 temporary shelters have been opened in the affected states to accommodate people displaced by the floods.

On Sunday, a landslide blocked the exit for about 400 people in the village of Wang Kelian, Perlis State. They are now safe as they have taken refuge in a mosque on a hill.

Severe flooding has struck Wang Kelian, Perlis, Malaysia as of Nov 23, and rising waters are now affecting several areas simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/utcvmoCP2k - Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 24, 2025