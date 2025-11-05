Typhoon Kalmegi is raging in the Philippines: 116 dead and 26 missing

In one day, the country received a month's worth of precipitation, forcing more than half a million people to evacuate

Typhoon in the Philippines (Photo: Philippine Coast Guard / X)

The Philippines has been hit by a powerful typhoon, Kalmegi. It became the country's deadliest storm in a year, killing at least 116 people. Another 26 people are still missing., reported Bloomberg.

In one day, the country received a month's worth of rainfall. The storm caused widespread flooding, forcing more than half a million people to flee their homes. The central province of Cebu suffered the most.

A Philippine Air Force helicopter crashes during typhoon relief efforts. Six people died in the crash.

The typhoon is moving toward Vietnam with wind speeds of 130 kilometers per hour. However, according to the local weather bureau, a new tropical cyclone is expected to arrive in the country.

