Trukhanov responded to the suspicion. Admitted that the problem of sewage in Odesa is catastrophic

Former mayor of Odesa assures that he is not avoiding responsibility

Hennadii Trukhanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the former mayor of Odesa)

Former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, who was suspected of official negligence on October 28, said that this situation came as a surprise to him. This is stated in his post on the Telegram channel.

Commenting on the flood in Odesa that killed nine people on September 30, he said that "we worked by the minute".

"City council, services, utilities. Odessans were warned about the downpour, but the message from the hydrometeorological center came when people, unfortunately, died," Trukhanov added.

A former official says he is not avoiding responsibility, but emphasizes that it was a natural disaster that exceeded the capacity of any system.

"The problem of sewage disposal in Odesa is really catastrophic, and its solution requires billions of hryvnias of investment and government support. The city will never cope with this alone," he emphasized.

Trukhanov declared his readiness to provide all documents confirming the work of city services on those days.