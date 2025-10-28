Zelensky: Is it a certainty that Trukhanov is a Russian citizen? The SBU and the State Border Guard Service say yes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hennadiy Trukhanov (Photo: Facebook)

The decision to deprive former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov of citizenship is not political, and the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service have sufficient evidence that he has a Russian passport. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on October 27, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

"There is additional information from the registers of the State Border Guard Service, which also coincides with the fact that Trukhanov has Russian citizenship. How many passports there are, which are real, which are fake, who is doing it - I am honestly not interested. Is it a one hundred percent certainty that he is a Russian citizen? The SBU and border guards tell me yes," Zelensky said .

According to him, the decision to terminate citizenship is "not political, but practical" to ensure that Odesa authorities can protect the city.

"No one knows what to expect from the Russians and how much they are interested in Odesa. As president, I have to be sure that the people who lead the government there will definitely defend Odesa and will definitely protect it," he said .