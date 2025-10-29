Prosecutor General and police confirm suspicion of Trukhanov

Former mayor of Odesa suspected of official negligence

Hennadii Trukhanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the former mayor of Odesa)

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed that former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov and a number of other officials have been served with suspicions. This is stated in his video message.

Kravchenko reminded that on September 30, nine people died in Odesa. In his opinion, it was not a natural disaster, but the negligence of officials.

See also Trukhanov is not a citizen of Ukraine. Why only now and what it means for Odesa

Therefore, the former mayor of Odesa was served a notice of suspicion.

"He was in office for years, he knew about all the problems like no one else, but he did not solve them," Kravchenko said.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office clarified that the former mayor of Odesa is suspected of negligence, namely improper performance of official duties, which led to the death of people.

According to the investigation, Trukhanov improperly performed his official duties and failed to ensure the full functioning of engineering networks in the city.

As a result, for many years, the streets of Odesa were regularly flooded. At the same time, being aware of this systematic problem, the suspect did not take measures under his authority to timely repair storm sewers, drainage and drainage systems.

The prosecutor's office claims that on the day of the downpour, the mayor failed to organize proper warning and inform the population about the threat of an emergency. He also failed to ensure that the civil protection authorities were put on alert.

Nine people, including a nine-year-old child, died as a result of flooding in a part of the city caused by the inability of storm sewers to drain water from the streets.

In addition, the prosecutor's office has notified eight more officials of Odesa City Council and municipal enterprises of suspicion of negligence that caused the deaths.

Among the suspects: two deputy mayors, directors of the Department of Municipal Economy and the Department of Municipal Security, the director, head of a structural unit, and two chief engineers of the City Roads utility company.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for all suspects and removing current officials from office is currently being decided.

The National Police press service clarified that law enforcement officers conducted more than 25 searches in administrative buildings and officials' homes. They seized documents, equipment, cell phones and draft records .

Suspects face up to eight years in prison.