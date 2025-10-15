It's official. Zelensky created Odesa MBA and appointed Serhiy Lysak as its head

LIGA.net has learned that Serhiy Lysak is leaving the post of head of the Dnipro Military Administration and will now head the military administration of Odesa

Serhiy Lysak (Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already signed a decree appointing Serhiy Lysak, who headed the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, as the head of the newly created Odesa MVA. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the government.

After Lysak's appointment as head of Odesa military administration, his first deputy will be acting head of the Dnipro military administration, the source explained .

See also Trukhanov is not a citizen of Ukraine. What it means for Odesa

ADDED AT 12:00. Three decrees have appeared on the President's website: on establishment of Odesa MVA, on dismissal of Lysak from the post of head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration due to his resignation, and on temporary assignment of duties of the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Also published is the order on the appointment of Lysak as head of the Odesa MBA.