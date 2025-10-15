It's official. Zelensky created Odesa MBA and appointed Serhiy Lysak as its head

It's official. Zelensky created Odesa MBA and appointed Serhiy Lysak as its headsupplemented
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already signed a decree appointing Serhiy Lysak, who headed the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, as the head of the newly created Odesa MVA. This was reported by an interlocutor of LIGA.net in the government.
After Lysak's appointment as head of Odesa military administration, his first deputy will be acting head of the Dnipro military administration, the source explained .
ADDED AT 12:00. Three decrees have appeared on the President's website: on establishment of Odesa MVA, on dismissal of Lysak from the post of head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration due to his resignation, and on temporary assignment of duties of the head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration to Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Also published is the order on the appointment of Lysak as head of the Odesa MBA.
- on October 14, when a petition calling for the deprivation of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship garnered more than 25,000 votes in less than a day, Zelenskyy signed a decree and the SBU confirmed that he had Russian documents, including a foreign passport.
- After that, President announced his intention to create a military administration in Odesa and appoint its head. He was also called upon to do so in petitions .
Comments (1)